DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF stock remained flat at $92.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

