ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ATEX Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

ATEX Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

