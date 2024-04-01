Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.

EMLAF remained flat at $24.20 on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Empire has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

