Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $259.20. 2,688,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

