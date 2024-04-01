SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 90,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,616. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.