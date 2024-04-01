Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 46,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 37,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 242,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,623. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.