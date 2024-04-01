First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,657. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

