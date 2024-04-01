Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lessened by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 3.6% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.40. 4,727,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,930. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.