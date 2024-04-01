Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,312. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

