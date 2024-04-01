Fusion Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. 33,785,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,017,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

