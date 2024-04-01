Fusion Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 434,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

