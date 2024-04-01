First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 316,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. 92,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,617. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.