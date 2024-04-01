Meter Governance Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00002770 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $316,620.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,395,055 coins and its circulating supply is 35,811,025 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

