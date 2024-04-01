United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.9%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.32 and last traded at $147.23. 1,667,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,380,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

