The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $412.82 and last traded at $414.00. Approximately 444,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,310,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.11 and a 200 day moving average of $358.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

