Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. 2,723,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

