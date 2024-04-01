Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,659 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $292.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

