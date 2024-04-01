GXChain Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

