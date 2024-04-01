Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 543 shares.The stock last traded at $45.35 and had previously closed at $45.52.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

