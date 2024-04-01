Decred (DCR) Price Tops $26.30 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Decred has a market capitalization of $419.73 million and $2.96 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $26.30 or 0.00037854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00108235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,960,749 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.