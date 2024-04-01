Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.28, with a volume of 130069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Pason Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.41.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2851274 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

