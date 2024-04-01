Berkshire Bank Invests $208,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $67.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,636.74. 1,984,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,014.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

