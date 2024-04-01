Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 4.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 959,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,388,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

