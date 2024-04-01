XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 5.9%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $57.23. 82,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 131,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
XPEL Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of XPEL
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPEL
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.