XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 5.9%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $57.23. 82,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 131,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

XPEL Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.