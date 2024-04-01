First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 91,333 shares.The stock last traded at $47.03 and had previously closed at $47.52.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

