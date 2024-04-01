Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.10

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 47135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.