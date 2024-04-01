Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.36

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 63497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

