NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 16.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 123,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 75,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Featured Stories

