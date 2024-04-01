Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.64

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.64 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 327689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after buying an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

