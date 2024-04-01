PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 338,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,236. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PubMatic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PubMatic by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

