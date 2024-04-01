Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 155136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Trigon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trigon Metals
About Trigon Metals
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
