Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 16,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,145. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

