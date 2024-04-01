Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OST traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 28,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ostin Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.