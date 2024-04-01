Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. 22NW LP bought a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

