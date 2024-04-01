Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Grows By 32.2%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Preformed Line Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLPC traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $104.96 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $623.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.