The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Pennant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690,870 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $6,574,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $5,323,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.