The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
