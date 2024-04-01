Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

