Financial Management Network Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.44. 20,874,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

