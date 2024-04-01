Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,311. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.