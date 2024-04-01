Berkshire Bank Sells 274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.79. 1,660,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,308. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

