Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,483. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

