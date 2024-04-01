Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $162.22. 2,373,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,095. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

