Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 260,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 123,515 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $50.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
