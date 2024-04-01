Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.44. 17,945,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,619,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

