Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.44. 17,945,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,619,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.