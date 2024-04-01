Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.