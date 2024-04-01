Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.86 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,863,000. Fiserv comprises about 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.57. 1,844,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

