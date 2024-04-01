Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $613.27 and last traded at $608.51. 628,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,488,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.59. The company has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

