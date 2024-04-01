MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,590.56 and last traded at $1,620.79. Approximately 876,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,280,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,704.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,014.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 in the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

