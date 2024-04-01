C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 2.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 2,115,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,879,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

