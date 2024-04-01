New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 4,938,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,323,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.